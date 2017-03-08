Russia's Kaspersky Lab Checking WikiLeaks' Data on Vulnerabilities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, WikiLeaks published over 8,700 classified CIA-related files. The documents contained information that it was possible to "write a reliable exploit" for the company's anti-virus software "without any real effort" and that Kaspersky Lab had not fixed vulnerabilities revealed during the hacking conference in 2014.

"Kaspersky Lab is thoroughly studying the report published on WikiLeaks on March 7, 2017 in order to make sure that our clients are out of danger. The company pays a special attention to such reports and statements," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Kaspersky Lab knew about the reported vulnerabilities and had already fixed them, while several company's products mentioned in the WikiLeaks' documents were the examples of outdated software and the company had not supported them.

According to the spokesperson, the vulnerabilities have not been used against the company's products, but just describe the software with the use of reverse engineering.