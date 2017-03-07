Register
20:09 GMT +307 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A new system from CSAIL uses EEG brain signals to detect if a person notices robots making a mistake.

    Scientists Develop 'Brainwave' to Rap Robots for Work Blunders

    © Photo: YouTube/MITCSAIL
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 1810

    Researchers at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), together with colleagues at Boston University have come up with a novel way for humans to reprimand robots for work failures by using "brainwaves."

    Robots are increasingly being used to carry out more and more complex routine work to replace work done by of humans, but artificial intelligence does not always function perfectly, with robots sometimes misidentifying objects and setting them in the wrong place.

    The scientists have now developed a system whereby humans can point out behavioral errors using a feedback loop using "brainwave" technology — known as electroencephalography (EEG) — using brain signals to give feedback to robots.

    "Imagine being able to instantaneously tell a robot to do a certain action, without needing to type a command, push a button or even say a word. A streamlined approach like that would improve our abilities to supervise factory robots, driverless cars, and other technologies we haven't even invented yet," said MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory Director Daniela Rus.

    "As you watch the robot, all you have to do is mentally agree or disagree with what it is doing. You don't have to train yourself to think in a certain way — the machine adapts to you, and not the other way around," said Rus.

    Errp What?

    The researchers say that when humans see a robot making a mistake, the brain generates an "error-related potential (ErrP)" signal, which could be captured to trigger and instant "stop" message to which the robot responds and learns.

    Thus, one robot simply picking up a series of different objects and placing them into separate bins could be prevented from putting an object into the wrong bin and told to rethink its actions. 

    Mind-controlled robot arm enables paralyzed man in the US to feel again
    © Photo: UPMC/ Pitt Health Sciences
    Brain-Controlled Robot Arm Enables Paralyzed Man in US to Feel Again

    The principle is not new, however. EEG signals have been used with motor imagery tasks to control drones, wheelchairs and robotic arms.

    The error-related potential (ErrP) signal is consistently generated when a human consciously or unconsciously recognizes that an error has been committed. Researchers believe ErrPs are an integral component of the natural trial-and-error learning process.

    They are typically detectable within 500 milliseconds of when the human observes the error. This suggests that error-related signals are particularly well-suited for use in robotic tasks.

    Related:

    Robot That Can Write a Symphony: AI Device Composes Tailor-Made Music
    Robots Have Secrets Too: Google DeepMind AIs Create Own Encryption
    Brain-Controlled Robot Arm Enables Paralyzed Man in US to Feel Again
    Revolutionary ‘Psychic Robot’ Knows What You’re Doing Before You Do
    Tags:
    future, laboratories, brain, prosthetics, robot, artificial intelligence, technology, science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Nuclear Golf
    Nuclear Golf
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok