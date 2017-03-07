Wikileaks Reveals CIA Developed Means to Counter Most Prominent Anti-Viruses

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the document, the CIA also devised malware targeting Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, Linux and other operating systems.

"CIA hackers developed successful attacks against most well known anti-virus programs," the WikiLeaks press release said.

The intelligence agency also reportedly worked out a way to circumvent air gap defenses that are put up to ensure that computers are physically separated from unsecured networks.

Earlier on Tuesday, the WikiLeaks began to release what it said was an unprecedentedly large archive of CIA-related classified documents.

The first part of the leaks dubbed "Year Zero" comprises 8,761 documents and files from an isolated, high-security network situated inside the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Virgina.

"The quantity of published pages in "Vault 7" part one ("Year Zero") already eclipses the total number of pages published over the first three years of the Edward Snowden NSA leaks."