Wikileaks Reveals CIA Developed Means to Counter Most Prominent Anti-Viruses

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the document, the CIA also devised malware targeting Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, Linux and other operating systems.
WikiLeaks' #Vault7 reveals gaping holes in all popular operating systems + anti-viruses programs https://t.co/K7wFTdlC82 pic.twitter.com/QHs8JYF0FR— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) 7 марта 2017 г.
"CIA hackers developed successful attacks against most well known anti-virus programs," the WikiLeaks press release said.
Earlier on Tuesday, the WikiLeaks began to release what it said was an unprecedentedly large archive of CIA-related classified documents.
The first part of the leaks dubbed "Year Zero" comprises 8,761 documents and files from an isolated, high-security network situated inside the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Virgina.
"The quantity of published pages in "Vault 7" part one ("Year Zero") already eclipses the total number of pages published over the first three years of the Edward Snowden NSA leaks."
