China Plans to Launch 1st Probe to Mars in Summer 2020

The media outlet added that the satellite's life expectancy was about two years on Earth.
Beijing has been developing its space program for years. In 2003, China launched the first country's manned spacecraft with Yang Liwei on board. China plans. In 2013, Beijing's Yutu (Jade Rabbit) rover became the first rover landed on the moon since mid-1970s. In January, China National Space Administration's Vice Director Wu Yanhua said that Beijing was planning two missions to Mars and one to Jupiter on its exploration agenda.
All comments
Show new comments (0)