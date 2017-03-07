Register
01:57 GMT +307 March 2017
Live
    Search
    DNA

    Researchers Say It’s Possible to Build a Self-Replicating DNA Supercomputer

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 12820

    A team of computer scientists from the University of Manchester has suggested that it is possible to build a DNA-based computer that can replicate itself to store and process unimaginable quantities of information. A single such machine 'could potentially utilize more processors than all the electronic computers in the world combined.'

    All existing computers, from the building-sized Sunway Taihulight supercomputer in China to the device you are using to read this article, are based on the principles of a Turing machine. Named for Manchester's own Dr. Alan Turing, Turing machines are theoretical devices that run on a set of strict instructions. A typical deterministic Turing machine (DTM) might have a direction: "If my state is A, then perform task 1."

    Space
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Beam My DNA Up to Space, Scotty! New Project Aims to 'Immortalize' Humanity

    The DNA computer would however be a non-deterministic universal Turing Machine (NUTM). An NUTM is a Turing machine that can solve multiple tasks at once that a DTM can only solve one at a time. In the example above, an NUTM might have the direction: "If my state is A, then perform tasks 1-1,000,000,000" thus performing a trillion tasks simultaneously. 

    Imagine a computer program designed to solve a maze. The program comes to a fork in the road. An ordinary electronic computer chooses one path and sees where it leads, trying another if that first path fails to get it out of the maze. An NUTM can go down every path simultaneously by replicating itself, thus solving the maze far more quickly.

    The problem is, of course, how to build a computer that can rapidly replicate itself. Manchester's solution is to build a processor out of DNA molecules, which "is an excellent medium for information processing and storage."

    In this photo released by the Xinhua News Agency and taken on June 16, 2016, the Sunway TaihuLight, a new Chinese supercomputer, is seen in Wuxi, eastern China's Jiangsu Province
    © AP Photo/ Li Xiang/Xinhua
    China to Develop Supercomputer Prototype as Powerful as Human Brain

    "It is very stable, as the sequencing of ancient DNA demonstrates. It can also reliably be copied, and many genes have remained virtually unchanged for billions of years," the study said, adding that, "As DNA molecules are very small, a desktop computer could potentially utilise more processors than all the electronic computers in the world combined — and therefore outperform the world's current fastest supercomputer, while consuming a tiny fraction of its energy."

    Team member Ross King said that while DNA computers were first proposed in the 1990s, the Manchester group is the first to demonstrate that such a machine is feasible. They claim that Thue, a theoretical programming language written in 2000 by John Colagioia, can convert existing computers into NUTMs. 

    NUTMs should not be confused with quantum computers. Quantum computers exploit quantum mechanics to process at a much faster rate than electronic computers. Quantum computers are probabilistic Turing machines (PTM) which might say: 'if my state is A, then perform task 1 90 percent of the time and task 2 10 percent of the time." Quantum computers would be much faster than electronic computers, but while theoretical quantum computers are in the works in laboratories all over the world, no one has found a way to build one that functions in the real world.

    The University of Manchester team claims that their NUTM model would be superior to quantum computing. "Quantum computers are an exciting other form of computer, and they can also follow both paths in a maze, but only if the maze has certain symmetries, which greatly limits their use," said King. 

    Computer simulated pyramidal neurons
    © Flickr/ Wellcome Images
    Russia's Advanced Research Foundation Starts Work on Quantum Computer

    More importantly, quantum computers would still rely on silicon chips, just like electronic computers. As small as those chips can get, they are unlikely to become smaller than a single DNA molecule. The less space a processor takes up, the more you can fit into one computer.

    Humanity is closer to quantum computers than to those that are DNA-based. But whether the notion of a computer made from DNA excites or terrifies you, it is worth remembering that we humans run on a biocomputer. It's called a brain.

    Related:

    The Future of the Hard Drive: How Synthetic DNA Can Store Thousands of Gigabytes
    'Code' This Be the End of Programers? Computer Learns to Do It Alone
    Powerful Tool: World's Fastest Computer Allows China to 'Predict the Future'
    Japan Eyes Return to Tech Supremacy With Fastest Ever Supercomputer
    China Starts Work on World's New Fastest Supercomputer
    Tags:
    advanced technology, supercomputer, computer, DNA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    Valentina Tereshkova, Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    A New Low
    A New Low
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok