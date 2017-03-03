Register
20:36 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Media

    Internet Shutdowns: 'Nothing to Do With National Security, Always Political'

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 12620

    Shutting down the internet may seem like an alien concept for people in some countries, but for those in the developing world it is a common and developing theme.

    National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden appears on a live video feed broadcast from Moscow at an event sponsored by the ACLU Hawaii in Honolulu on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Marco Garcia
    'Snowden' Film to Change Personal Internet Security Perceptions
    Internet shutdowns by governments are becoming more frequent and systematic. Access Now, a human rights group focused on an open and free internet, documented 56 internet shutdowns in 18 countries last year, a spike from the 15 shutdowns reported in 2015. 

    Shutdowns vary in execution, from limited blocks on certain social media sites to putting entire towns offline. One of the reasons for shutdowns named by governments is national security.

    Julie Owono, head of the Africa desk at Internet Without Borders, told Sputnik that most internet shutdowns have nothing to do with security, but are more politically motivated. One such example is that of the failed coup in Turkey in 2016,  after the event users in the country reported repeated blocks on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.  

    "From a government point of view a protest is a national security threat but in reality and legally, many of the justifications given did not match the national security argument. In Cameroon for example there is an internet shutdown due to protests, the government want to violate the national security of the people for the sake of persevering their own security. The people are protesting over the vote and the government do not want to recount votes — so we have found that this has been done to preserve the government but not used in the interest of the people," Ms. Owono told Sputnik. 

    "The right to oppose ideas is a fundamental right. For instance now in Cameroon many of the protesters that gathered in the streets are called terrorists. This is unacceptable in a country that has signed so many agreements — to use national security as an excuse is wrong. It has nothing to do with national security," Ms. Owono added. 

    Ms. Owono added that the idea is to prevent people from accessing information. Social media has been used in various contexts to offer alternative angles to

    Accounts that counter government propaganda and certain websites are critical to access certain information and by shutting down the internet the right for people to organize is stifled, preventing them from accessing important information, according to Ms. Owono. 

    "Social media is a tool used by people to exercise basic freedoms. It offers people the right to communicate in a different way, so it's obvious the governments will shut it down."    

    In terms of length, internet shutdowns could last a few hours, however some go on for weeks and months. According to Ms. Owono, the shutdown in Cameroon has lasted for over a month now.

    Currently in two western regions south-west and north-west you cannot access the internet at all. But the situation is different as soon as you move back to the capital city. It has been like this since January 2017, Ms. Owono told Sputnik. 

    ​In terms of a solution, Ms. Owno said that states who participate in internet shutdowns have to start understanding the implications on the economy. It is counterproductive economically as the internet is almost like a natural resource.

    "The banking organisations can not function or work without stable internet connection. One month after the shutdown it has cost the country US$1 million and that is still a low estimation, so it's counterproductive from a social and political point of view, as well as economically," Ms. Owno told Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Snowden' Film to Change Personal Internet Security Perceptions
    Russia Mulls Boosting Security of Data Transfer on Internet
    When Gadgets Attack: Internet of Things Compromises Security
    Homeland Security: New Cybersecurity Bill to 'Sweep Away' Internet Privacy
    Tags:
    Internet accessibility, shutdown, information, social media, protest, internet, protests, security, Europe, Turkey, Cameroon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Payback Time
    Payback Time
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok