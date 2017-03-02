Singapore Man Dies of Heart Attack After Catching Rare Pokemon

She said that her husband played the game near the train station on a regular basis, and that he went there after a birthday meal held for a family member.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they transported the man to Singapore General Hospital.

"There was a sudden call from the hospital after 6pm,” she said, according to Asia One, "They (the medical staff) told us to come see him one last time. At that moment, I knew things were bad."

Her husband had a history of heart disease, and the wife said she immediately suspected he’d had a heart attack when the hospital contacted her.

Before the heart attack the man was able to catch a second generation creature called 'Granbull' along with a rare Pokemon called a 'Lapras,' according to his phone’s GPS records.

The deceased was a Level 28 player and had captured over 200 Pokemon.