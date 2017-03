MOSCOW (Sputnik) – As a result of the correction, the altitude of the ISS orbit will increase to 404,500 meters (251 miles).

"The maneuver to increase the height of the flight orbit [of the ISS] will start at 06:45 Moscow time [03:45 GMT]," the representative said.

The correction is necessary in order to create optimal conditions for the launch and docking of the new manned Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft, planned for April.

Last November, the orbital height of the International Space Station was increased by 2.45 kilometers (about 1.5 miles).