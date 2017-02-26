Japan Intends to Come Up With International Drone Standards

TOKYO (Sputnik) — According to the Nikkei newspaper, the Japanese authorities are worried about accidents involving drones, and believe that an international standard for the technology controlling their use would be able to alleviate the potential danger. Besides, a single safety standard could reportedly help Japanese manufacturers expand their share on the international market.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency are expected to start the joint work on developing technologies for improved safety in 2018. For instance, a control system able to pinpoint drones' locations and prevent collisions would be elaborated.

The ministry hopes to finish the program plan by 2020 fiscal year and apply for approval by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), with the approval process to take about five years.

Meanwhile, Japan intends to continue cooperation with drones-related international companies.

Tokyo also plans to urge the international community to make China committed to the international standards, as it is the major producer of drones.

The global drone market is expanding rather fast, with drones being used not only for military purposes but in everyday life. According to a survey conducted by Yano Research Institute, the drone market is expected to grow 80 percent to $20.5 billion by 2020, compared to 2015.