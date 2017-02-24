Register
20:14 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, John Krafcik, CEO of Waymo, the autonomous vehicle company created by Google's parent company, Alphabet, introduces a Chrysler Pacifica hybrid outfitted with Waymo's own suite of sensors and radar, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

    On Your Marks: Alphabet Sues Uber for Self-Driving Intellectual Property Theft

    © AP Photo/ Paul Sancya
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 2510

    Google's parent company Alphabet has filed a lawsuit against Uber, accusing the transportation giant of stealing its technology - neither the first time Uber has been embroiled in scandal, nor that the tech industry has been engulfed by disputes over copyright.

    Otto is a 90-person startup division of Uber, managed by Anthony Levandowski, charged with developing self-driving technology for personal driving, delivery and trucking. Originally an independent entity, it was purchased by Uber for a reported US$680 million, and incorporated into the company under the Otto name. Its founder was a former manager at Alphabet's autonomous car subsidiary Waymo.

    In a San Francisco federal court filing, Waymo alleges the employee took 14,000 technical data files with him when he left the firm, worth tens of millions of dollars, in a "calculated theft." The employee then reformatted the laptop from which he took the information, in what the suit alleges was an attempt to erase all traces of what happened to the stolen data.

    Otto – self-driving truck
    © Photo: Youtube/Otto
    Otto – self-driving truck

    He then attended meetings with high-level executives at Uber's headquarters in San Francisco in January 2016 while still a Waymo employee, and formed the venture that would become Otto by the end of the month. By the end of the year, Uber had successfully piloted a self-driving car in Pittsburgh, PA.

    Waymo states the intellectual property was stolen so Uber "could avoid incurring the risk, time and expense" of independently developing their own technology, and is calling for Uber to cease using its "patented technology."

    The interior of a Tesla Model X 75D semi-autonomous electric vehicle
    © AP Photo/ Ted S. Warren
    UK Government Legislates for the Modern Transportation Technology Revolution
    Moreover, the company is seeking unspecified damages, citing "trade secret misappropriation, patent infringement, and unfair competition." Uber responded to the charges by saying they took the allegations "seriously," and would review the matter carefully.

    The suit focuses on proprietary information about "LiDAR sensors," lasers that essentially enable vehicles to "see" their surroundings. Thanks in part to this "highly advanced" technology, Waymo became the first company to complete a fully self-driving trip on public roads in a vehicle without a steering wheel, the suit claims.

    All major US car manufacturers have driverless car development programs, as does tech giant Apple. Some, such as Tesla, already have cars on the road with advanced driver-assist autopilot technology.

    The lawsuit comes at a time when Uber is already mired in scandal. Mere days prior to the filing, a former Uber engineer made serious allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at the firm's offices, claiming management repeatedly dismissed her complaints, protected a repeat offender and threatened to sack her for raising concerns.

    A few weeks previous, chief executive Travis Kalanick left President Donald Trump's business advisory group due to threats of a concerted boycott of the service by critics of the new administration.

    #DeleteUber campaign had gained traction on social media, urging people to drop the service and switch to rival Lyft, which saw its own popularity rise after it pledged to donate US$1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union, which has filed suits against Trump's proposed immigration measures.

    Battles over intellectual property theft and copyright breach are a common occurrence in the tech sphere. Apple in particular, has proved to be extremely litigious — since 2011, the company has engaged in a series of lawsuits with rival Samsung over patent infringement, at one point pursuing 19 simultaneous actions in 10 separate countries. Both sides have won suits in different jurisdictions. 

    Apple even sued a Chinese leather goods company, which had registered "iPhone" as a trademark and sold branded phone cases bearing the name.

    Related:

    'Ten-Four Good Buddy': Introducing 'Otto', the Self-Driving Truck
    Self-Driving Ubers in San Francisco Under Attack for Running Red Lights (VIDEO)
    Brawn v Brains: Driverless Cars and the Race to Get Them on the Road
    Google Patents 'Sticky Car' for Driverless Collisions With Pedestrians
    Tags:
    driverless car, intellectual property law, autonomous car, patent, theft, self-driving car, technology, Alphabet Inc, Uber, Google, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok