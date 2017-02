KOROLYOV (Sputnik) — The Progress MS-05 has delivered about 2.5 metric tons of various cargos to the ISS, including scientific equipment, fuel, water, food supplies and medicines for the crew.

"There is a mechanical capture," a commentator at the center said.

The Progress MS-05 spacecraft was launched on Wednesday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. It was the final flight of a Soyuz-U carrier rocket that has been in use since 1973.

This is the first successful cargo delivery after the Progress MS-04 space freighter burned up in the atmosphere in December 2016, as a result of a faulty launch on board a Soyuz-U carrier rocket.