Cosmic Catch: SpaceX Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Docks at ISS (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to a broadcast on NASA’s website, the docking took place at around 10:44 GMT, a day later than originally expected.
US aerospace manufacturer SpaceX’s Dragon supply ship is carrying around 5,550 pounds of cargo.
On February 19, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Dragon supply ship was successfully launched from Cape Canaveral.
