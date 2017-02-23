China’s Precision-Guided Bombs Get Rocket Booster

Though the 1550 lb FT-12 has been reported previously, the addition of rockets to the projectile is new. The latest version of the FT-12 was completed about a year ago, according to IHS Jane’s, adding that a small number was purchased by a "Chinese customer."

© AFP 2016/ GREG BAKER China Holds Massive Military Rallies in Xinjiang After Spate of Violence

A "5-10 kg" (11-22 lbs) rocket motor was added by designers at the China Academy of Launch Technology, to add value to the series. A 375-620 mph release velocity gives the FT-12 a maximum range of some 93 miles, according to an ALIT brochure, but this would depend both on the altitude of the launch and the size of the rocket booster.

Guided by a GPS/INS system it can also engage fixed targets with a 65-foot circle of error probability (CEP).

