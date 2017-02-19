Register
21:55 GMT +319 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012

    Scientists 'Not Ready to Create Super-Humans,' Fearing Possible Risks

    © REUTERS/ National Human Genome Research Institute
    Tech
    Get short URL
    114001

    While the scientific community debates various aspects of gene editing, an international group of experts has warned against possible misuse of genetic engineering.

    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, co-author of a report, which warns against possible misuse of genetic engineering and expert in the field, Richard Hynes, revealed more about current state-of-the-art of gene editing.

    Prof. Dr. Hynes is currently working at Howard Hughes Medical Institute as well as at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. According to him, gene editing has "enormous potential" for curing serious diseases.

    "There are recent developments that have greatly enhanced the ability to edit the human genome. They have a lot of potential. They have already been widely used in basic research in laboratories all over the world and there is enormous potential for that; to discover things about cells and ways to develop stem cells which one can use to model human diseases in the laboratory, not in people, and in that way understand them better and also test therapies against them before applying them to patients," the expert told Sputnik.

    The genome manipulation is a hot topic of study among biotechnologists as it can be used to prevent serious diseases from being passed on to the next generation.

    According to the expert, there are a lot of clinical trials going on in the field. However, to eliminate all diseases or slow the aging process is now impossible, Dr. Hynes aruged.

    "It's not the case that one can eliminate all diseases. Many diseases are complicated, they involve multiple genes and environmental impacts. We can't edit multiple genes at this point," the expert said. "We are talking about early steps with the simplest things to target."

    DNA
    © Photo: youtubify.ru
    Building a Human: Scientists Prepare to Synthesize Human Genome Within a Decade
    The main research is now going on in the field of genetically inherited diseases caused by simple genes. Such diseases are the main target of clinical trials so far, the expert noted.

    Commenting on the prospects of slowing the process of aging, Dr. Hughes argued that theoretically this is possible, but not in the near future.

    "We are certainly a long way from thinking about immortality," he said. "The extension of life — not right now. We don't know how to do that. People are working on understanding that. But it is not going to be easy and will not happen for quite a long while if ever."

    Commenting on the possibility of creating super-humans in the near future, Dr. Hughes stressed that such research is associated with certain risks.

    "We are not ready to do it — that is what everybody says. We agree with that. At some point in the future, that's maybe possible. But we have to lay out a long list of things to be done before it could be considered," the expert said. "We don't know enough about the risks. When you are treating a disease, there is a clear benefit to be obtained. But it has to be balanced against the risks which can appear with any new procedure."

    Genome editing means inserting, replacing or altogether erasing DNA in the genome of a living organism using a technique dubbed CRISPR, Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeat. It involves taking short stretches of RNA (ribonucleic acid) and tailoring them to match with DNA sequences.

    A recent report of US National Academy of Sciences said that gene-editing tools should eventually be used to modify human DNA. In the document, the committee of scientists, entrepreneurs, ethicists and patient advocates argued that human genomes could in future be edited to replace faulty genetic information from a parent with a third person's healthy DNA.

    As of February 2017, editing experiments have been successfully conducted on isolated genes in laboratory conditions, and on mice, but never on humans — as any human born from an edited embryo passes on any new genetic information, it would irreparably altering the genetic makeup of its descendants.

    Related:

    Super-Realistic Robot Sophia Threatens to Destroy Humans
    Tags:
    treatment, health, disease, research, genome editing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      MaDarby
      Not ready yet but check back next week. Big profits in this it will happen and fairly soon I would imagine.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    The Gorgeous Stewardesses of Russia's Aeroflot
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok