Sowing Seeds for the Future: Turkish Student Creates 'Agro-Bot' (PHOTOS)

According to the Turkish Hürriyet newspaper, Alara’s TohumBot was designed for working small and medium agricultural lands without any human participation.

This robot will reduce the cost of labor, time and money for the same amount of work and increase income in the agricultural sector.

Lise öğrencisi #AlaraGüler ‘TohumBot’ adını verdiği tarım robotuyla katıldığı Uluslararası Bilim Fuarında dünya ikinciliğini kazandı. pic.twitter.com/StIY83jE8N — SelamiGündoğdu #EVET (@selamigundogdu) February 16, 2017

​The award ceremony for the winners was held in Taipei with the presence of the Secretary of the Turkish Chamber of Commerce, Erhan Gülmez, and the head of Intel Corporation in Taiwan Nan Shyan Chun.

According to Guler, she is very pleased to have received the award in Taiwan, which is one of the leading technology centers in the world.

​She further said that she plans to continue work in the field of scientific research to benefit the world in the future.

​The fair included 247 different projects from 23 different countries.

