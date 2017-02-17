Register
    Defense Contractor: Altering Atmosphere for Military Goals

    UK aerospace company BAE Systems is developing technology that could help to expand radar capabilities and defend aircraft against high-powered lasers.

    The Laser Developed Atmospheric Lens (LDAL) temporarily alters qualities of the atmosphere and can duplicate naturally-occurring phenomena, altering the course of electromagnetic waves, including those in the radio and visible-light spectrums. 

    Deploying the system as a defensive weapon will not become a reality for at least 50 years. Scientists at BAE systems do believe, however, that the technology is obtainable and hope to conduct demonstrations in the near future.

    BAE Systems futurist and technologist Nick Colosimo told Jane’s,"The way this works is we take a high pulse power laser device, which has a pretty low average power as it turns out so it is something that is potentially feasible to operate from a combat aircraft," adding, "(Since) the pulses are so short in duration… there is very little energy in each pulse; but because the time period is very, very short the power is huge."

    Colosimo explained a phenomenon called the Kerr Effect, in which high-powered energy pulses focus themselves and direct their force downward. BAE Systems expounded on this saying, "The Kerr Effect in this case is an effect in which the powerful electric field of the laser pulse from the LDAL concept causes the optical properties of the atmosphere to change. This results in focusing the laser pulse to a small concentrated region bringing about ionisation of the atmosphere [the creation of a plasma] or atmospheric heating."

    This "atmospheric lens" could be used to conduct surveillance from great distances.

    Colosimo remarked, "Working with some of the best scientific minds in the UK, we’re able to incorporate emerging and disruptive technologies and evolve the landscape of potential military technologies in ways that, five or ten years ago, many would never have dreamed possible."

