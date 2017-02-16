Register
    WikiLeaks Mobile Information Collection Unit

    WikiLeaks: CIA Hacked All Major French Parties Before 2012 Presidential Election

    The latest Wikileaks website's revelation has shown that all major French political parties were hacked in the course of the massive CIA operation that spanned over ten months before the 2012 presidential election in the country.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The CIA officially ordered its agents to penetrate all the major political parties in France and their electronic systems before the country’s 2012 presidential election, WikiLeaks revealed with a cache of agency documents made public on Thursday.

    "All major French political parties were targeted for infiltration by the CIA's human (HUMINT) and electronic (SIGINT) spies in the seven months leading up to France's 2012 presidential election," WikiLeaks said in an accompanying statement.

    WikiLeaks published three CIA tasking orders that named the French Socialist Party, the National Front and Union for a Popular Movement as targets for penetration.

    A man puts the final touche on a giant figure depicting right-wing presidential candidates Francois Fillon (C) next to others depicting far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen (L) and centrist independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, on January 27, 2017 in Nice, southeastern France.
    WikiLeaks vs. French Presidential Hopefuls: Who is the Real 'Kremlin Agent'?
    Current French President Francois Hollande, then-President Nicolas Sarkozy, current presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and former presidential candidates Martine Aubry and Dominique Strauss-Khan were all targeted too, according to the released documents.

    One of the CIA orders directed agents to learn opposition parties' strategies for the election, information on internal party dynamics and rising leaders and efforts to influence and implement political decisions, the documents reveal.

    The CIA operation ran for ten months from November 21, 2011 until September 29, 2012, WikiLeaks noted.

