Register
22:38 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Mammoth

    Harvard Scientists Promise to Resurrect Woolly Mammoth/Elephant Hybrid

    © Flickr/ Tyler Ingram
    Tech
    Get short URL
    194 0 0

    Harvard scientists claim that they are ‘a couple’ of years from creating the embryo of an elephant/wooly mammoth hybrid, the first step in the recreation of prehistoric behemoths that went extinct millennia ago.

    The team presented their findings at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). The team has been collecting DNA from frozen mammoth specimens in the hopes of creating a wooly mammoth embryo that could be grown into a living hybrid. 

    The scientists have identified DNA sequences related to ear size, fat levels, hair, and blood. One by one, they have cut and pasted these sequences into that of Asian elephants, the closest living relatives to mammoths.

    Scientist of the Tomsk State University Sergei Leschinsky
    © Photo: Tomsk State University
    Russian Paleontologists Discover Unique Mammoth Remains

    "Our aim is to produce a hybrid elephant/mammoth embryo," the team announced. "Actually it would be more like an elephant with a number of mammoth traits. We're not there yet, but it could happen in a couple of years."

    Previous attempts to do resurrect the wooly mammoth have been stymied by the fact that sperm cells last only a few years before becoming nonviable. The Harvard team, however, has found a workaround by collecting skin cells from Asian elephants and reprogramming them into stem cells. They then intend to insert a modified embryo, combining wooly mammoth and elephant DNA, into an artificial womb.

    If all goes according to plan, a baby mammoth/elephant hybrid could be born about two years later.

    The Harvard team originally sought to use a female elephant as a surrogate mother, but have had difficulty securing an animal due to the species' endangered status, delaying the results of the experiment by several years.

    Woolly mammoth
    © Wikipedia/ Mauricio Antón
    Russian and Korean Scientists Started Mammoth Cloning

    "We're working on ways to evaluate the impact of all these edits and basically trying to establish embryogenesis [developing an embryo] in the lab," said professor George Church, the leader of the Harvard team.

    "The list of edits affects things that contribute to the success of elephants in cold environments."

    Professor Church does not consider the team's work to be a vanity project, but rather a valuable conservation effort. Mammoths can survive in cold environments inhospitable to humans, and Church believes the hybrids could flourish there as well. He also claims that they could help counter global warming.

    "[Mammoths] keep the tundra from thawing by punching through snow and allowing cold air to come in," he said. This would prevent ice from melting and greenhouse gases from reaching the atmosphere.

    Russian Geographic Society staff members carry the body of baby mammoth to put on display in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Ivan Sekretarev
    Mammoth Task: Cloning of Extinct Animals Could Be a Huge Ethical Problem

    Church suggested that the gene-editing technique is overhyped by the media. "I don't think it's the cat's meow," he said. "It's just another technology. To say it's changed everything is like saying the Beatles invented the '60s."

    Mammoths, a close relative of Asian elephants, roamed four continents before being were driven to extinction around 5,000 years ago. Paleontologists debate the cause of the extinction, with the main two theories being habitat loss due to planetary warming, and over-hunting by prehistoric humans.

    Due to their recent extinction and preference for cold climates, a good deal of mammoth genetic material has survived. Geneticists worldwide have undertaken projects to resurrect mammoths through cloning or hybridization with elephants. The woolly mammoth genome was mapped and released to the public by a team of American and Swedish scientists in 2015.

    Related:

    37,000-Year-Old Baby Mammoth Goes on Display in Russian Museum
    Arctic Expedition Finds Woolly Mammoth Remains Ripe for Cloning
    Genome Study Brings Woolly Mammoth DNA Back From the Dead
    Mammoth Find: Oil Workers in Siberia Find Remains of Woolly Mammoth
    Step to Cloning? Scientists Aim to Recreate Human Genome in a Decade
    Tags:
    hybrid, cloning, mammoth, DNA, Harvard, Massachusetts
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok