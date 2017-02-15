Russia, Ecuador Drafting Agreement on Peaceful Use of Outer Space

QUITO (Sputnik) — Russia and Ecuador are preparing a bilateral agreement on cooperation in peaceful use of outer space, scheduled to be finalized soon, Russia’s Ambassador to Ecuador Andrei Veklenko said in an interview with Sputnik on Wednesday.

“During the last, forth meeting of intergovernmental [Russian-Ecuadorian] commission in Quito, the sides discussed such concrete things as remote sensing of the land from space, use of GLONASS [Russian satellite navigation system] here [in Ecuador]. But in order for that to work, a legal base is required. Currently, the bilateral agreement on peaceful use of outer space is being actively reviewed,” the ambassador said.

Veklenko expressed hope that the process of drafting the agreement would not take long, and the sides would be able to make the agreement more detailed soon.

Russia and Ecuador recently signed a deal on cooperation against money laundering and financing of terrorism. The sides are also finalizing agreements on extradition and transfer of prisoners.