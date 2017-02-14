Russia's Advanced Research Foundation Starts Work on Quantum Computer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has joined efforts to create a "computer of the future" based on quantum mechanics, Foundation for Advanced Research (FPI) project head and researcher Maxim Vakstein told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"In 2016, FPI started a project to create a quantum computer based on superconductor technology. The technology which the project aims to create will allow our country to take a decent spot in the race to create a 'computer of the future'," the scientist said.
The computing system, which will use plasma oscillations, is expected to lead to a drastic increase in performance physically unattainable by conventional computers, according to the scientist.
Quantum computers remain a theoretical concept, however, limited computing operations using quantum principles and several particles have been carried out. The concept makes use of the quantum superposition principle which stipulates that a quantum system's state can be made up of a number of other states, thus enabling to generate an exponentially growing amount of information with each additional unit of memory.
