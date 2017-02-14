Russia's Advanced Research Foundation Starts Work on Quantum Computer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has joined efforts to create a "computer of the future" based on quantum mechanics, Foundation for Advanced Research (FPI) project head and researcher Maxim Vakstein told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"In 2016, FPI started a project to create a quantum computer based on superconductor technology. The technology which the project aims to create will allow our country to take a decent spot in the race to create a 'computer of the future'," the scientist said.

The computing system, which will use plasma oscillations, is expected to lead to a drastic increase in performance physically unattainable by conventional computers, according to the scientist.

The field of quantum computing research is currently dominated by the United States, China and some European countries, he added.

Quantum computers remain a theoretical concept, however, limited computing operations using quantum principles and several particles have been carried out. The concept makes use of the quantum superposition principle which stipulates that a quantum system's state can be made up of a number of other states, thus enabling to generate an exponentially growing amount of information with each additional unit of memory.