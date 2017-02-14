Australia Teams Up With Lockheed to Work on New Navigation Satellite

"Geoscience Australia, an agency of… Australia and Lockheed Martin have entered into a research project to show how augmenting signals from multiple Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) constellations can enhance positioning, navigation, and timing," the release said on Monday.
Over the next two years, the jointly-run test bed will explore applications of the signals in agriculture, aviation, construction, maritime, mining, rail, road, spatial and in utilities, Lockheed Martin added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)