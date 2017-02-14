Australia Teams Up With Lockheed to Work on New Navigation Satellite

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The research project aims to demonstrate how a second-generation Satellite-Based Augmentation System test bed can for the first time use signals from both the Global Positioning System and the Galileo constellation to achieve greater GNSS accuracy, the release noted.

"Geoscience Australia, an agency of… Australia and Lockheed Martin have entered into a research project to show how augmenting signals from multiple Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) constellations can enhance positioning, navigation, and timing," the release said on Monday.

Over the next two years, the jointly-run test bed will explore applications of the signals in agriculture, aviation, construction, maritime, mining, rail, road, spatial and in utilities, Lockheed Martin added.