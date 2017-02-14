BAE Systems Inks $64 Million to Produce Parts for F-35 Jet’s Self-Defense System

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Defense contractor BAE Systems has been awarded nearly $64 million to manufacture transmitter countermeasures for the US Air Force air expendable countermeasures program for the F-35 combat jets and includes foreign military sales.
"BAE Systems Information and Electronic System Integration Inc., Nashua, New Hampshire, is being awarded $63,969,918 for the new manufacture of transmitter T-1687/ALE-70(V) countermeasures for the Advanced Tactical Aircraft Protection Systems Program Office, Air Expendable Countermeasures Program," the release said on Monday.
The T-1687/ALE-70(V) is a countermeasures dispenser system designed to fit into the three F-35 Joint Strike Fighter variants and is available for export F-35 partners worldwide.
Work will be performed in the US state of New Hampshire and will be completed by December 2018, according to the announcement.
