18:16 GMT +311 February 2017
    Bat Bot flying robot

    US Scientists Create Next-Generation Drone That Looks and Moves Like a Bat

    © Photo: Youtube/SciNews
    219602

    US scientists from several tech universities have created an unusually small and maneuverable drone inspired by bats.

    The device called "Bat Bot" can soar and fly upside down, like a real bat.

    A video of a test flight was posted by the scientists on YouTube.

    As the caprion says, the new drone weighs only 85 grams. Its "skeleton" is made of carbon fiber, covered with a silicon "skin".

    Each wing of the device has nine joints, which play a crucial role by ensuring its flexibility during the flight (a real bat has over 40 joints on its wings). Four of the joints are passive, while five operate autonomously. They enable the Bat Bot to fly without a propeller, increasing its maneuverability in difficult conditions where conventional drones don't work.

    In further steps, the project's initiators are planning to equip the drone with a camera and a transmitter. The total cost of the three-year project is about $1.5 million.

    Recovered Shadow drone that disappeared during a training flight in Arizona
    US Military
    Where’s My Drone? Hiker Finds Missing US Army UAV 600 Miles Off Course
    Bats have already become the center of the latest drone technology in the UK. The Engineers and Physical Science Research Council earlier said they have developed a new unmanned micro air vehicle (MAV) based on bat wings.

    The new drones are a part of the Miniature Unmanned Vehicles family and can be as small as 15 centimeters wide. They are being developed for commercial, government and military purposes and can remotely observe areas inaccessible to vehicles on the ground.

    bat, drone, United States
      AnomicDust
      With a TRILLION dollar defense budget we can expect many more "innovations" of this calibre.
      Jeffrey Spinner
      They just want to be like Batman. Russia already has countermeasures electronically to deny the swarms ability to communicate with each other. So great weapon, never usable except on wedding parties, funeral processions and civilians. TYVM
