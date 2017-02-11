US Software Company Reopens Lawsuit Against Google Over Android System

Oracle filed the brief to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to overrule the 2016 decision saying that Google's copying was "the software equivalent of this classic unfair use," The Hill newspaper reported Friday.
The newspaper added that the appeal brief noted "enormous commercial benefits" and the fact that Google "targeted" and "stole" Oracle's customers.
Google declined to comment on the appeal, the news outlet added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jewboy ellison looking for free money and possibly deflection, Oracle got Java incl in purchase of Sun, but ONLY to use as gate into ALL computers worldwide for mossad (yes Java is a gate into all computers).
Drain the swamp