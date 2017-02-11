US Software Company Reopens Lawsuit Against Google Over Android System

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In 2010, Oracle filed a lawsuit against Google accusing it of using of Oracle's software, such as Java API, to develop the Android operating system. In May 2016, a jury gave a verdict rejecting Oracle's multibillion claims.

Oracle filed the brief to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to overrule the 2016 decision saying that Google's copying was "the software equivalent of this classic unfair use," The Hill newspaper reported Friday.

The newspaper added that the appeal brief noted "enormous commercial benefits" and the fact that Google "targeted" and "stole" Oracle's customers.

Google declined to comment on the appeal, the news outlet added.