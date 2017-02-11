Register
01:35 GMT +311 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The surface of Europa is the smoothest of any solid object in the solar system and is covered with cracks and streaks, but not craters, due to its youth and tectonic activity. It is also one of the brightest and most reflective of our solar system's moons.

    NASA Wants to Search for Aliens With Probe to Europa

    © Flickr/ Stuart Rankin
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 6021

    NASA has released details of plans for a mission to land a spacecraft on Europa, a moon of Jupiter. The mission, planned for 2024, would analyze Europa for signs of life, potential human colonization, and to better characterize the surface and subsurface of the watery moon.

    A new 264-page report from NASA, the Europa Lander Mission, details the scientific objectives of the mission, as well as designs for a lander. The mission has not been confirmed, but Congress' 2016 bill stipulating NASA's budget also pushes for work to begin on a Europa lander.

    "Jupiter's moon Europa is a prime target in our exploration of potentially habitable worlds beyond Earth… Europa may hold the clues to one of NASA's long standing goals – to determine whether or not we are alone in the universe. The highest-level science goal of the mission presented here is to search for evidence of life on Europa," the NASA report reads.

    The surface of Europa is the smoothest of any solid object in the solar system and is covered with cracks and streaks, but not craters, due to its youth and tectonic activity. It is also one of the brightest and most reflective of our solar system's moons.
    © Flickr/ Stuart Rankin
    NASA Captures Further Evidence of Massive Alien Ocean on Jupiter Moon Europa

    "The Europa Lander mission would be a pathfinder for characterizing the biological potential of Europa's ocean through direct study of any chemical, geological, and possibly biological, signatures as expressed on, and just below, the surface of Europa."

    Existing data suggests that Europa's surface is a smooth ice-rock crust covering a water ocean. That makes it one of the most likely places in our solar system for life to develop. As humanity has not yet landed a rover on Europa, it is now known what lies beneath the surface. Simple or even complex life may thrive in the underground sea.

    The abundance of water also makes it an attractive candidate for possible human colonization. Europa may also contain hydrogen peroxide (which can be converted into oxygen) and clay minerals that can be used in agriculture and manufacturing.

    Two views of Jupiter's ice-covered moon, Europa
    © AP Photo/ NASA
    Hydrogen Cloud Found Around Jupiter’s Moon

    A landing on Europa comes with many challenges, not the least of which are powerful magnetic fields emitted by parent-planet Jupiter. The lander's electronic equipment will need to be heavily shielded to protect it from magnetic interference.

    Prior to a landing, both NASA and the ESA have flyby missions of Europa (although the ESA mission is more focused on Europa's sister moon Ganymede) planned for 2022.

    Related:

    Aliens Found? Hubble’s Europa Photos Reveal 'Surprising Activity'
    NASA: One Chemical Test Can Tell Us if There’s Life on an Alien Planet
    Life on Europa? Scientists Look for Right Chemical Mix in Icy Alien Ocean
    Giant Telescope to Search for Alien Life in Alpha Centauri
    Searching for ET: Scientists 'Blown Away' by New Analysis of Europa
    Tags:
    lander, alien life, NASA, Jupiter, Europa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok