US Army Mulls Direct Commissioning for Uniformed Cyber Officers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Defense Department has directed all military services to research the idea and submit a report on their findings by 2020 as to whether to implement a pilot program, the release explained.

"Direct commissioning would be a totally new recruiting tool for cyber," Cyber Command Deputy Commander Brigadier General J.P. McGee stated. "It's still too early to know how many would actually sign up, but the interest is there."

© AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB US Air Force Sets Up Cyber Defense Office to Protect Weapons Systems

Direct commissioning is already used to recruit lawyers, doctors and others in specialized fields. Candidates are not required to complete basic training, known as boot camp, but they do attend officer training.

Last month, the Army introduced cyberspace career program for current and future civilian workers throughout the US government.

In addition, the Army invited civilian employees of government agencies to participate a "Hack the Army" contest in December to test security of military computer systems.

Military pay scales make it difficult to attract and retain cyber experts, who can earn more by working for private companies.