Register
20:54 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Established in June 2009, US Cyber Command organizes cyberattacks against adversaries and network defense operations

    US Army Mulls Direct Commissioning for Uniformed Cyber Officers

    © AP Photo/ Department of Defense, Cherie Cullen
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 22 0 0

    The need for cyber experts in the US military could soon open a pathway that has long been available to licensed physicians, direct commissioning of officers without the need for basic training, according to a press release issued by the US Army on Friday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Defense Department has directed all military services to research the idea and submit a report on their findings by 2020 as to whether to implement a pilot program, the release explained.

    "Direct commissioning would be a totally new recruiting tool for cyber," Cyber Command Deputy Commander Brigadier General J.P. McGee stated. "It's still too early to know how many would actually sign up, but the interest is there."

    A US Air Force Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor stealth fighter aircraft is parked inside a hangar
    © AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB
    US Air Force Sets Up Cyber Defense Office to Protect Weapons Systems
    Direct commissioning is already used to recruit lawyers, doctors and others in specialized fields. Candidates are not required to complete basic training, known as boot camp, but they do attend officer training.

    Last month, the Army introduced cyberspace career program for current and future civilian workers throughout the US government.

    In addition, the Army invited civilian employees of government agencies to participate a "Hack the Army" contest in December to test security of military computer systems.

    Military pay scales make it difficult to attract and retain cyber experts, who can earn more by working for private companies.

    Related:

    US Air Force Sets Up Cyber Defense Office to Protect Weapons Systems
    US, Israel Sign Agreement to Enhance Cyber Defense Cooperation - Embassy
    Russia Beats US in Cyber Policy Decision-Making - Ex-Head of Defense Intel
    Tags:
    cyber defense, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok