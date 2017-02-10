Register
01:18 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Distant galaxies beyond the Large Magellanic Cloud.

    ‘Bridge of Stars’ Connecting Two Milky Way Neighbors Discovered

    © Flickr/ NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 117 0 0

    The ESA’s Gaia spacecraft has detected a 43,000 light-year long bridge of stars connecting two dwarf galaxies that neighbor the Milky Way.

    The Large and Small Magellanic Clouds (LMC and SMC) are two of the closest galaxies to ours, dwarf galaxies with diameters of 14,000 and 7,000 light-years, respectively. By comparison, the Milky Way has a 100,000 light-year diameter, by the most conservative estimates.

    The two dwarf galaxies passed close to one another around 200 million years ago, and the LMC may have swiped some of its smaller counterparts' stars at that time. Simultaneously, the Milky Way has been using its superior size to commandeer stars from the LMC, and other nearby galaxies.

    Hubble Space Telescope
    © AP Photo/ NASA/file
    One of a Kind: Hubble Telescope Captures the Death of a Star (PHOTO)

    These twin phenomena seem to have formed a trail of stars connecting the two dwarf galaxies. "Stellar streams around the Clouds were predicted but never observe[d]," paper co-author and study lead Vasily Belokurov, with the University of Cambridge, said in a statement. "[W]e were surprised to see a narrow bridge-like structure connecting the two clouds."

    "We believe that, at least in part, this 'bridge' is composed of stars stripped from the Small Cloud by the Large. The rest may actually be the Large Magellanic Cloud stars pulled from it by the Milky Way," Belokurov added.

    The find has led astronomers to speculate that they have underestimated the size of the LMC. More importantly, the bridge acts as a trail of stellar breadcrumbs, shedding new light on the movements of two of our galactic neighbors.

    Spiral Galaxy M106
    © Flickr/ Hubble Heritage
    The Truth is Out There! Mystery Radio Signals Tracked to Distant Galaxy

    Gaia, a space observatory launched in December 2013, is meant to catalogue approximately one billion celestial bodies to better understand the formation and history of the Milky Way and surrounding galaxies. It can see a much larger swath of the heavens than the much older Hubble space telescope, and in fact has the most precise instrumentation of all current operational space telescopes, capable of taking images of the entire sky.

    Gaia's data, according to study co-author Denis Erkal (also with Cambridge), shows that "the current model of galaxy formation is holding up well to the increased scrutiny."

    Related:

    From a Galaxy Far, Far Away: The Best Space Images of 2016
    In a Galaxy Far, Far Away: Astronomers Find First ‘Wandering’ Black Hole
    NASA Discovers Furthest Galaxy Cluster, Many Questions Unanswered
    A Star Wars Story: Astronomer Boldly Predicts Two Stars to Collide in 2022
    Hubble Finds Infant Earth-Like Planet in Debris Disk Around Sun-Like Star
    Tags:
    galaxy, star, space, astronomy, European Space Agency (ESA)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok