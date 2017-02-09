Azerbaijan Interested in Russia's MC-21 Airliners - Foreign Minister

BAKU (Sputnik) — The new Russian MC-21 mid-range airliner was first presented in June 2016 at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant. Different modifications of the jet will be able to carry up to 211 passengers.

"Our civil aviation representative has traveled [to Russia] if I am not mistaken… When there was a presentation, he… said that we are interested in it. The fleet should be renewed. It is too early to speak about specific details so far," Mammadyarov told RIA Novosti.

The jets should be put into serial production by the end of 2018 while the first flight is expected in the first quarter of 2017, according to an Industry and Trade Ministry official.