Register
04:04 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Hacker

    Scary Fileless Malware Infects Banks Worldwide

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    230113

    Fileless malware, much like what has previously only been seen in nation-sponsored cyberattacks, is now “going mainstream,” as criminal hackers begin using the same in-memory bug on banks, government agencies, and other enterprises across the globe.

    PowerSpy can determine an Android user movement with 90% accuracy.
    © Flickr/ TechStage
    Over 1Mln Google Accounts Breached by Android Malware Campaign Gooligan
    Kaspersky Lab in Moscow has published research claiming that at least 140 entities have been infected.

    “The so-called fileless malware is unique in its ability to disappear after being installed on a server. Once the attacked computer is rebooted, the malware renames itself, leaving no detectable trace of its existence,” Gizmodo explained. “It can take several months before sysadmins realize the machine has been infected. During that time period, hackers can steal freely from the coffers of the affected enterprise.”

    Two years ago, Kaspersky discovered that they themselves had been compromised with in-memory malware that affected their networks directly. The bug, which they named Duqu 2.0, was derived from Stuxnet, the infamous malware developed by the US and Israel to sabotage Iran’s nuclear program. While they have not yet named the in-memory malware they have tracked, the anti-virus company says that it is very similar to Duqu 2.0.

    Kaspersky found the malware in over 40 nations, including 21 cases in the United States. They have promised to provide further details about the attacks, as well as the hackers objectives, during the Security Analyst Summit in St. Maarten in April.

    Related:

    WikiLeaks Releases Megabytes of Apparent NSA Malware
    The Truth Behind NSO's Malicious Malware Attack on Mansoor
    Using a Bomb to Kill a Bug: FBI Forces Malware on Innocent Internet Users
    Dodgy Downloads and Wi-Fi Cybercrime: Europol Warns of Rise in Mobile Malware
    A Worm in Your Apple: iOS Hit With First Severe Malware Attack
    Tags:
    Hackers, Malware, Kaspersky Lab, Russia, Moscow
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      well...I wonder who might be behind that little effort? (rhetorical)
    • Reply
      avatar
      dvdgrg09
      Silver lining to the cloud, the end of money (even bitcoin) might be coming sooner rather than later
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok