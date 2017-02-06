Register
    Shoppers walk near a Galaxy Note 7 advertisement at a Samsung store in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 14, 2016.

    Confirmed: Battery Flaws Caused Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Fires

    The state-run Korean Agency for Technology and Standards confirmed that the fires in Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones that lead to recall and production halt of the model were caused by battery flaws, local media reported on Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Some batteries were installed with damaged electrodes, and some missed necessary insulation materials, Yonhap news agency wrote citing the statement of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

    "Problems in the batteries were found to be highly likely the cause of the fires, but we found nothing unusual in the smartphone itself," the statement said, as cited by the agency.

    The results of the government’s probe are similar to those of the Samsung Electronics released on January 23.

    This Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, photo provided by Andrew Zuis, of Farmington, Minn., shows the replacement Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phone belonging to his 13-year-old daughter Abby, that melted in her hand earlier in the day
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Zuis
    As Samsung Goes Up in Flames, Hilarious Note 7 Memes Rule the Internet
    The Galaxy Note 7 was released by Samsung in August 2016. Shortly after its release on August 19, reports emerged of a faulty battery in Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 which caused some handsets to explode. More than 100 Samsung Note 7 phones have overheated and injured some owners, prompting Samsung to issue recalls over what the Korean company has said is a battery problem.

    The model was recalled and the production put on halt in October.

    On October 15, the US Department of Transportation ordered an emergency ban on Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones from all commercial air transportation in the United States.

    The gadget has also been banned from being carried aboard passengers planes in India.

    Ok