Confirmed: Battery Flaws Caused Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Fires

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Some batteries were installed with damaged electrodes, and some missed necessary insulation materials, Yonhap news agency wrote citing the statement of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
"Problems in the batteries were found to be highly likely the cause of the fires, but we found nothing unusual in the smartphone itself," the statement said, as cited by the agency.
The results of the government’s probe are similar to those of the Samsung Electronics released on January 23.
The model was recalled and the production put on halt in October.
On October 15, the US Department of Transportation ordered an emergency ban on Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones from all commercial air transportation in the United States.
The gadget has also been banned from being carried aboard passengers planes in India.
