04 February 2017
    Team members from WARR Hyderloop, Technical University of Munich place their pod on the track during the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition in Hawthorne, Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 29, 2017

    See for Yourself: SpaceX Shows Off New Hyperloop Test Tube

    © REUTERS/ Monica Almeida
    A new SpaceX video gives a glimpse of what a ride in the proposed Hyperloop transportation system might be like.

    Last week's Hyperloop competition pitted 27 research teams against each other for the chance to test-drive their model pods in a test tube built by SpaceX at its headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

    Proposed by SpaceX founder Elon Musk in 2013, the Hyperloop system envisages mass transportation at speeds of up to 1300km/h via low-pressure tubes.

    According to Musk, the technology would be ideal for connecting cities at a distance of up to 1500km. Beyond that, the supersonic planes of the future will end up being faster and cheaper.

    Following the competition, SpaceX released a video which takes viewers on a trip through the 1.25km tube, showing what a ride in a Hyperloop pod might be like.

    An initial 27 finalists showed their pods at the competition, before they were whittled down to three teams. 

    Students from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Munich Technical University and Delft University of Technology got the chance to send their pods for a test drive to see whose model was most impressive.

    ​This video shows the MIT model levitating as it travels through the test tube.

    ​The entry by Delft University of Technology won the highest overall score, while the WARR team from Munich Technical University won a prize for reaching the fastest speed in the tube.

    Hyperloop One has formed a partnership with FS Links Ab, to study a potential hyperloop route linking Helsinki and Stockholm the capital cities of Finland and Sweden, routing via the Åland Islands which lie between the two countries in the Baltic Sea.
    © Photo: Youtube/ Hyperloop One
    Future is Here: Finland Hypes Up Passengers With Hyperloop
    The Hyperloop design proposed by Musk in 2013 envisaged a solar-powered low-pressure tube with capsules supported on a cushion of air. The capsules would be accelerated via a magnetic linear accelerator affixed at various stations on the tube. 

    Although he proposed the design, Musk decided not to pursue the Hyperloop idea himself but threw it open to interested engineers and students.

    Several start-ups have been working on the initiative, notably Hyperloop One and Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT), which in December submitted a proposal to India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for setting up ultra-fast transport systems in Indian cities. 

      avatar
      cast235
      Of course. MAKE IN INDIA. Russia gets NADA , NOTHING.. And waiting for PARTNERS to buy the the tech? Russia could had it ready long ago.
      C'mon kick feet and go CREATE yours.
      Russia can build one nearly overnight. BUT no talk and waiting for "INVESTORS" people will grow web cobs.
      Believe it or not this happened in Soviet Days. The tech was there, but waiting forever, saw the Soviet Union look as a 10TH world country with extra propaganda, saying Soviets stand in food lines all day.
      And wear same clothes.
      Don't do that to MODERN RUSSIA. MAKE IT HAPPEN. Use coffers cash. Later upon success, with cargo companies paying for freight, Russia could sell 20% or less and more that double the initial investment in 5 to 10 years.
      IF lost, no worry. Other projects will do the same and the money will be like , giving your 6 yr old money to buy something a school break. NOTHING.
