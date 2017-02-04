Register
01:12 GMT +304 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Osiris-Rex

    NASA Spacecraft to Hunt for ‘Ghost’ Asteroids Accompanying Earth

    © NASA.
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 2910

    A NASA spacecraft launched to take samples from an asteroid will be embarking on a side mission, tracking ‘ghost’ asteroids who share Earth’s orbit around the sun.

    These asteroids, formally called trojan asteroids, are locked into place around a planet's orbit. There are spots in the orbits of planets known as Lagrange points, where the gravitational pull of the planet and its star cancel one another out, making it possible for an object to be "locked" within the Lagrange point.

    Jupiter is famous for its trojans, of which it has over 6,000. Astronomers have only discovered one around Earth: 2010 TK7, a 900-foot rock discovered by NASA's WISE space telescope in 2010. 

    But NASA suspects that TK7 is not the only Earth trojan, and they have commissioned the $800 million Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) to investigate further.

    From February 9 to 20, OSIRIS-REx will use its camera, scanners, and spectrometers to search a Lagrange point for any Earth trojans.

    Super-Jupiter
    © Flickr/ Bill Lile
    Lockheed Martin to Build Solar System Probe for Trojan Asteroids Near Jupiter

    OSIRIS-REx was launched in September 2016 to visit 101955 Bennu, a near-Earth carbon-based asteroid. Bennu, named for a bird in Egyptian mythology, was chosen due to its closeness to Earth, extreme age (it is believed to originate from the early solar system), carbon surface, and potentially hazardous orbit (it has a 1 in 2,700 chance of impacting Earth around 2185).

    Bennu and OSIRIS-REx will meet in 2018, when the NASA spacecraft will orbit the 1500-foot primordial asteroid for two years, collecting samples, before returning to Earth in 2023.

    The mission team suspect that Bennu, and other carbon-rich asteroids like it, could have helped life form on Earth. "Did these kinds of bodies deliver organic material and water, in the form of hydrated minerals like clays, to the surface of our planet that created the habitability and the environments that may have led to the origin of life?" pondered Dante Lauretta, lead scientist on the OSIRIS-REx mission, to Seeker.

    "We're going to asteroid Bennu because it's a time capsule from the earliest stages of solar system formation, back when our planetary system was spread across as dust grains in a swirling cloud around our growing protostar," Lauretta said.

    Artist's concept of the Psyche spacecraft, which will conduct a direct exploration of an asteroid thought to be a stripped planetary core.
    © Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech
    Get Psyched: NASA Announces Mission to Asteroid Worth Quadrillions of Dollars

    Lauretta also offered that Bennu could help scientists understand the Yarkovsky effect, in which absorbed sunlight appears to be able to alter an object's trajectory. 

    NASA has diverted OSIRIS-REx both out of interest in potentially discovering new trojans and to test the capabilities of the spacecraft's sensors. It is thought that Bennu may have tiny moons orbiting it that could interfere with OSIRIS-REx. 

    "[Bennu is] a substantial object and we'd obviously want to know that it's there and plan our operations accordingly," said Lauretta to a NASA advisory group in January. He called the trojan hunt a "great opportunity to exercise the operations system."

    Related:

    Luxembourg Hopes to Lead World in Asteroid Mining
    White House Releases Strategy in Case of ‘Killer Asteroid’
    Osiris-Rex: NASA’s Doomsday-Hunting Spacecraft to Lift Off in September
    NASA Scientist Says Earth is Vulnerable to Surprise Asteroid
    NASA and FEMA Hold Asteroid Impact Simulation Exercise
    Tags:
    asteroid collision, Jupiter Trojan Asteroids, NASA, Dante Lauretta, space, Bennu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok