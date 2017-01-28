Soyuz ST-B Rocket With Hispasat 36W-1 Telecom Satellite Successfully Launched

PARIS (Sputnik) – The Soyuz ST-B carrier rocket with the Hispasat 36W-1 (Hispasat AG1) telecommunications satellite has been successfully launched from the spaceport facility in Kourou, French Guiana.

The launch took place at 22:03 local time on Friday (01:03 GMT on Saturday). A live footage of the launch was hosted on the website of the Arianespace commercial launch service provider.

The Hispasat satellite will provide commercial communications services and will serve as an on-orbit demonstration model. The satellite was manufactured by OHB System AG and has an orbital lifetime of 15 years.

The Hispasat 36W-1 satellite is the first satellite built on the modular SmallGEO platform.