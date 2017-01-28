Register
03:41 GMT +328 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    International Space Station

    WATCH: ISS Astronaut Records First Person Footage of Spacewalk

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 13502

    A new video from the International Space Station (ISS) shows what a spacewalk is like from a first-person perspective.

    French astronaut Thomas Pesquet with the ESA attached a "space-proof" camera to the chest of his spacesuit and recorded himself, along with NASA's Shane Kimbrough (commander of the ISS' 50th and current expedition), boosting the station's power grid.

    The ISS is due for a power upgrade, replacing the station's older nickel-hydrogen batteries with those manufactured with lithium-ion. The improvements began in December 2016 with robotic upgrades, and in early January Kimbrough and fellow NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson installed three of the six new batteries. 

    The spacewalk took place on January 13 and went flawlessly, as the two astronauts finished their task of installing the remaining three batteries in just over half the allotted time. They spent the remaining three hours performing "get-ahead" tasks such as moving tools, taking photographs, and making room for communication antennas to be installed in the future. 

    ​It was Pesquet's first spacewalk, and Kimbrough's fourth. Pesquet may be a rookie astronaut, having entered orbit for the first time two months ago, but, according to reports, he showed skill and professionalism during the six-hour spacewalk.

    The new batteries hold more charge and are more efficient than the old ones. As before, ISS batteries are charged by solar panels while the station is in sunlight.

    Related:

    Paging Men in Black: NASA Cuts Live Feed After Object Appears on ISS Camera
    NASA to Rely on Russian Shuttles for ISS Missions Until 2019
    Astronauts at ISS Venture Out to Space for Station's Power System Upgrade - NASA
    Watch First Ever 360 Video of Earth From ISS
    Expedition 50 Launches From Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome en Route to ISS
    Tags:
    astronaut, spacewalk, video, Shane Kimbrough, International Space Station, Space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok