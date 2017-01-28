Register
03:41 GMT +328 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Immunoassay screening lab the blood is tested for infection (hepatitis, syphilis, HIV) on automatic equipment at the Novosibirsk blood donation center

    Humanity Moves Closer to HIV Eradication, One Step at a Time

    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10310

    A team of scientists from University College London has discovered a way to prevent HIV from procreating inside human immune cells. With other discoveries in the field, this might be the beginning of the end for the deadly immune-system virus.

    Dentist
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Nearly 600 US Vets At Risk for HIV, Hepatitis After Dentist Fails to Clean Tools
    A team of scientists from University College London has announced that they have discovered a way to prevent HIV from disabling macrophages, human immune cells whose function is to discover, capture and digest foreign or toxic particles.

    While macrophages do a decent job cleaning our bodies of bacteria, the remains of dead cells, and other toxic particles, the HIV virus has been able to evade their wrath. In fact, macrophages contain a specific protein called SAMHD1 that prevents HIV from procreating inside these cells. The team of scientists discovered, however, that every once in awhile human immune cells switch this protein off for a short period of time, long enough, though, for a virus to penetrate the cell. And while inside the cell, the virus is in a perfect position to avoid treatment efforts.

    According to the report published in Medical Daily, the team developed a method of adding a specific substance, called an HDAC inhibitor, and discovered that it prevents the macrophages from switching off the SAMHD1 protein.

    HDAC inhibitors are chemical compounds with a long history of use in psychiatry and neurology as mood stabilizers and anti-epileptics. More recently they are being investigated as a possible treatment for cancer, parasitic, and inflammatory diseases.

    "Our findings could help explain why some people undergoing antiretroviral therapy for HIV continue to have HIV replication in the brain, as the infected cells in the brain are typically macrophages," said Dr. Ravindra Gupta, one of the researchers.

    The team said further tests are required before this treatment can be used on human subjects. However, they claim human macrophages in lab cultures and mice macrophages in the animal's brain tissues responded very well to being treated with an HDAC inhibitor.

    The scientists believe that, combined with other discoveries in the field, this method will pave the way to eradicating HIV from human bodies for good.

     

    Related:

    HIV Survivor of US-UK 'Tainted Blood' Scandal Tells Sputnik 'Justice is Needed'
    This USB Stick Can Measure HIV Blood Levels
    One Step Closer: Israeli Researchers Discover Protein That May Cure HIV
    New Research Suggests HIV Treatment Around the Corner
    Tags:
    immune system, HIV/AIDs, cure, treatment, University College London (UCL), United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok