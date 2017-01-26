Sky is Not the Limit: Ten Spaceflight Record Holders

The British astronaut made the announcement at London's Science Museum where the Russian Soyuz space capsule is based as part of the UK's national space technology collection.

Special moment @sciencemuseum this morning — reunited with Soyuz TMA-19M now on display, showing a few scars from reentry. pic.twitter.com/nUBDWUWc18 — Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) January 26, 2017​

Major Peake, who will be transported back to the International Space Station, told reporters "it was only natural to want to return." As for when and for how long he'll be blasted into space, Major Peake said it was up to the European Space Agency to decide.

Meanwhile, Sputnik has dug out record holders who, considering how much time they spent there, love space as much as Major Peake and maybe even more.