Russia to Develop Design of Hybrid Fusion-Fission Thermonuclear Facility in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the order, the tokamak device is used as an efficient DEMO-TIN fusion neutron source. Russia’s National Research Center Kurchatov Institute has started developing DEMO-TIN in 2013.

Due to growing importance of fusion research, Russia aims to use fusion reactions to produce energy and nuclear fuel as well as to eradicate hazardous radioactive isotopes.

An engineering design should outline technical solutions necessary for the fusion neutron source full-scale development in 2018-2019.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!