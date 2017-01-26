Register
04:41 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Пятьсот имперских штурмовиков на ступенях Великой Китайской стены

    British Researchers Claim They Uncovered Massive Twitter Troll Army

    © REUTERS/ Jason Lee
    Tech
    Get short URL
    135831

    Researchers in the UK claim that they have uncovered a massive network of over 350,000 dormant Twitter bots, which had been used to increase users’ follower numbers, boost interest in topics to help them trend, and send spam.

    Dark web
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Prominent Hacker Warns White House of US Official Twitter Accounts' High Vulnerability
    The army of Star Wars-themed Twitter bots was uncovered as researchers were seeking to study how Twitter users interact with one another.

    “A large number of Twitter users are bots. They can send spam, manipulate public opinion, and contaminate the Twitter API stream that underline so many research works. One of the major challenges of research on Twitter bots is the lack of ground truth data,” the study reports. “Here we report our discovery of the Star Wars botnet with more than 350k bots.”

    Bots can pose a significant threat to the Twitter network beyond just spamming. They are capable of manipulating which topics trend, which opinions are given the most attention, astroturfing, and sample contamination. The study noted that “the fact that the Star Wars botnet has so many bots makes its potential threats serious, perhaps more serious than we have ever seen before.”

    The Empire Scratches Back
    © Photo: Youtube/Pasdidée
    The Empire Scratches Back: Iconic Star Wars Scene Recreated With All-Cat Cast

    Researchers found that the botnet was created in 2013, and, until now, remained hidden on the network. While it appears to currently be dormant, the study found that it may have been dormant for a reason, and still poses a significant threat, as it is thought to be the largest single Twitter botnet uncovered.

    “It is irresponsible to assume that the botmaster does not have any cynical or malign purpose. In fact, the best we can hope for is that the botnet was created purely for commercial gains. It is known that pre-aged bots could be sold at a premium on the black market,” the study reports. “This means the Star Wars bots are perfectly suited to be sold as fake followers because they are already three years old and therefore more ‘valuable.’ Indeed, we have observed that up to 15k Star Wars bots have been following a small number of Twitter users outside the botnet.”

    Researchers have so far been unable to determine who created the botnet, and who, if anyone, has control of it presently.

    Related:

    Beebone Botnet Disabled by International Team of Cybercrime Fighters
    Hashtag Tourettes: Bot Trumps Top Trump’s Twitter Followers
    New York Times Video Twitter Hacked to Warn of Russian Missiles Coming at US
    Passing the Presidential Baton: Transferring POTUS, FLOTUS Twitter Accounts
    Trump's Twitchy Twitter Thumb Says 'Look at Me,' But 'He Knows What He's Doing'
    Tags:
    Cyber Security, Bots, Botnet, Star Wars, Twitter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Q
      OMG!!!! The sky is falling; again. A new Boogeyman!!!!

      These types are called "quackademics" for a reason ya know.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok