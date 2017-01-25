Russia Improves Detection of Cancer Stem Cells Allowing for Better Treatment

Youtube / Caters Clips A Cure? Scientists Successfully Synthesize Elephant Protein That Kills Cancer

NOVOSIBIRSK (Sputnik) — According to the statement, during the study of the CSC the ICG scientists have found out the capability of such cells to absorb the extracellular elements of the DNA. The discovered feature allowed scientists to label the CSC.

"New strategy of treatment based on a detected natural mechanism of absorption by cells of the DNA fragments could be applicable to the majority of cancer types. But separate regulations should be created in any new case," the statement said, adding that the results with the cells affected by such form of cancer as glioblastoma had already given positive results.

The statement added that the technology provides scientists with an opportunity to monitor the efficiency of treatment, as well as to target the CSC, which could be the cause of the disease, with anticancer drugs.