19:09 GMT +322 January 2017
    Firefighters decontaminate victims of a simulated bioterrorism attack at the Armed Forces Reserve Center during the Portland Area Capabilities Exercise (PACE) Setter at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Ore.

    The Accessibility of Biotechnology Makes Bioterrorism a 'Possible Thing'

    © Flickr/ Oregon National Guard
    Tech
    Bill Gates has warned that a new kind of terrorism - bioterrorism - could be afoot and that the world is completely unprepared to deal with this threat. Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with scientist Vijay Raghavan, who had little downplay regarding the extent of the threat.

    Members of Kentucky Guard's chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) teams
    © Flickr/ Kentucky National Guard
    US Bioterrorism Gen-2 Detection System May Not Actually Work
    Billionaire Bill Gates urged governments and private organizations on Thursday to make "substantial investments" in preparation for a potentially damaging bioterrorism attack.

    Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the American business magnate added that the world is completely unprepared to deal with this threat.

    Gates and his wife run The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is part of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation – CEPI.

    Radio Sputnik linked up with the Chair of CEPI’s Interim Board, Professor Vijay Raghavan, to find out more about the dangers of bioterrorism.

    "It is not something that is going to arise magically tomorrow, which will wipe out huge populations with great speed," he told Sputnik.

    However the important point to keep in mind, he added, is that because humans live near livestock and with all sorts of other animals, there is a melting pot where new deceases constantly arise. Some of them can be extraordinary viral and contagious.

    "Sometimes they can infect a population which has never been exposed to that kind of disease. And that population is a homogeneous population, meaning that there is diversity there. Then, that population can be infected or even wiped out very rapidly," the scientist said.

    It could happen naturally, in the melting pot of human-animal interaction, or it could happen in a laboratory, he further explained.

    "The good news is that it is rather difficult to create something which is worse than what nature creates. Nature has had hundreds of millions of years and lots of incubation to create things," Raghavan said.

    In theory, however, it is possible that one can create something really virulent. In practice, it requires a deep understanding of biology, which is now rather widely available. But the fact of the matter is that to do this requires a lot of skill.

    It is feasible technically, he admitted, but we should therefore be aware what kinds of possibilities there are and have countermeasures ready. That is feasible too.

    However, such extreme examples are highly unlikely, he concluded.

      MaDarby
      Poor Bill is worried about his future cash flow if too many people die too fast. Gates could care less about common people except as revenue units.

      No one should listen to the self serving sanctimonious bloviations of a monopoly capitalist who has stolen his fortune (like all the others have) by cheating every one of us.

      Only when these vast fortunes (and his is not nearly as vast as the Saudi fortune) are dismantled their assets taken from them their pathological obsession with wealth and power far above human life is neutralized, their sociopathic corporations neutered their bizzar narcissistic self perceptions are exposed can we even begin to construct an equitable society - a society made up of local self sustaining communities.
