Register
20:09 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    One of Australia's only two tigons, a man-made hybrid created by crossing a male tiger with a lioness, licks its lips at the National Zoo in Canberra.

    Australia Was Even Deadlier Before Humans Hunted its Megafauna to Extinction

    © AFP 2016/ TORSTEN BLACKWOOD
    Tech
    Get short URL
    124440

    Humans, not climate changes as it was previously assumed, caused the extinction of the giant beasts that once roamed Australia, a new study proves.

    Prehistoric Australian megafauna included 1,000-pound kangaroos, 2-ton wombats, 25-foot-long lizards, 400-pound flightless birds, 300-pound marsupial lions and Volkswagen-sized tortoises. But some 50,000 years ago, more than 85 percent of Australia's animals weighing over 100 pounds went extinct for reasons that have become a subject of much scientific debate.

    Earth with Sun flare
    © Flickr/ Bill Brooks
    Alien Earth: Weird Animal-Like Creatures Inhabited Our Planet Billions of Years Before Dinosaurs

    A team of researchers from Monash University in Victoria, Australia and the University of Colorado Boulder tried to reconstruct the past climate and ecosystems of the continent. They studied sediment core which is drilled in the Indian Ocean off the Australian coast, and analyzed chronological layers of material blown and washed into the ocean.

    The study was published in Nature Communications on January 20.

    “The abundance of spores from a fungus called Sporormiella that thrived on the dung of plant-eating mammals, is good evidence for a lot of large mammals on the southwestern Australian landscape up until about 45,000 years ago,” Gifford Miller, a CU Boulder Professor who participated in the study, said in a statement provided by the university.

    Coral reef, Pacific
    © Flickr/ WorldFish
    Largest Coral Reef in Northern Hemisphere Almost Dead, Global Warming Blamed

    Then, in just a few thousand years, the megafauna population collapsed. The majority of experts claim the animals died because of climate changes. Others suggested that the animals were hunted to extinction by Australia's earliest people, who first arrived there 50,000 years ago.

    The new research did not find any evidence of significant climate change during the time of the megafauna extinction.

    Miller said the extinction may have been caused by "imperceptible overkill." The killing of only one juvenile mammal per person per decade could have resulted in the extinction of a whole species in just a few hundred years.

    Red cow
    © Flickr/ Lawrence Wright
    Scientists Trying To Resurrect Elephant-Sized Cows That Once Populated Europe

    "These findings rule out climate change, and implicate humans as the primary cause of extinction," the researchers concluded.

    "The results of this study are of significant interest across the archaeological and Earth science communities and to the general public, who remain fascinated by the menagerie of now-extinct giant animals that roamed the planet – and the cause of their extinction – as our own species began its persistent colonization of Earth," said van der Kaars, the lead author of the study.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Going, Going, Almost Gone: Madagascar Lemur’s Populations Crash by 95 Percent
    Scientists Seek to 'Resurrect' Tiger Species in Central Asia
    Namibian Tribes Sue Germany Over 'Forgotten Genocide'
    Zombie Apocalypse Gives Humans Just 100 Days to Live, Scientists Reveal
    Tags:
    hunting, environment, extinction, history, animals, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      NATOisEVIL
      I doubt there have ever been so many people before "today" in Australia, that they could have make the huge animals go Instinct.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok