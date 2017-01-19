Swedes Predict Robots Will Take Over, Yet Life Stays the Same (VIDEO)

"Face Tomorrow Like a Swede" is a sequel to TCO's previous YouTube blockbusters " Like a Swede " and " Business Like a Swede ," and portrays the future of the labor market as self-organizing robot-kind.

In the new campaign video, bots named Sid, Nancy and Sheila speak out about their working conditions. Sid is a spam bot, forced to earn his living by selling products no one really wants. Nancy is a chat bot, who is longing for free weekends, whereas service bot Sheila dreams about retiring and moving to Florida. Luckily for them, there is a new trade union for artificially intelligent machines, which the bots can gladly join to solve their problems and start "living like a Swede."

With their Futurama-esque vision of the future, where bots demand better conditions in their workplaces, TCO aimed to illustrate how the Swedish welfare model remains capable of dealing with inevitable changes in the labor market.

"Right now, there is incredible hype surrounding AI that we wanted to go by. Of course, there are different dimensions to the phenomenon, including both expectations and concerns. What we want to convey with this campaign, is that despite the fact that we are facing a transition, we know that the Swedish model will handle it in a constructive way," Per Karlberg, project manager at TCO, told Swedish news outlet Dagens Media.