Register
18:07 GMT +318 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    WhatsApp media platform

    India Beats US in Mobile App Market Growth

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 2901

    Indians downloaded over six billion apps in 2016, up from 3.5 billion in 2015, an App Annie report stated.

    Vehicles ply on a smog enveloped morning during a two-week experiment to reduce the number of cars to fight pollution in New Delhi, India.
    © AP Photo/ Tsering Topgyal
    Indian Air-pocalypse: Mega Cities to Adopt Odd-Even Car Rule
    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — After overtaking US as the second largest smart phone market, India has now outpaced it to become the top country according to the number of app downloads from Google's Play Store: 6 billion  in 2016, up from 3.5 billion in 2015, analytics firm App Annie indicates. India's 71% growth was significantly higher than the overall 15% growth in app downloads around the world.

    "India's phenomenal progress over the past two years is even more impressive when considering its potential for further gains. In 2016, India surpassed the US as the second largest smart phone market due in large part to a rise in domestically produced smart phones. This is only the beginning, however, as India's smart phone penetration is still below 30% and its economy is poised for massive growth," the report said.

    Facebook and its cousin Whatsapp along with mobile web browser UC Browser were the three most popular regarding the number of downloads. Facebook and Whatsapp maintained their dominance in terms of usage as well, while Google Maps was ranked number three.

    In revenue terms, Netflix topped the list followed by online dating app Tinder and professional networking app Linkedin. Netflix, the online streaming app had entered the country a year ago. App Annie's revenue rankings are based on paid downloads and in-app purchases and excludes advertising.

    Globally, a typical smartphone user uses 30 apps every month.

    Gaming continued to be the biggest driver of downloads and revenue and one of the biggest headlines of 2016 was the phenomenal success of Pokémon GO. The app is an offering from Niantic Inc., a company owned by Alphabet Inc.(formerly Google).

    "Despite launching in July, it remained in the top five apps for worldwide revenue in the last week of the year. And the year ended with the release of the much anticipated Super Mario Run, which became the #1 app in 148 countries," the report said.

    ​Candy Crush, Subway Surfers and Temple Run 2 were the top three games downloaded in India in 2016. India has witnessed a dramatic shift in online streaming segment over the past six months. Total time spent on the top 10 video streaming apps including Hotstar and Netflix on Android phones in India increased 600% between July and December 2016 compared to the same period a year ago, the report said.

    "App adoption is growing rapidly in emerging markets including India and Indonesia- while mature markets are seeing apps challenge and change traditional industries including retail, entertainment and banking," said Danielle Levitas, senior vice-president of research at App Annie in an emailed statement.

    Related:

    Find the Gestapo Office With Google Maps
    LinkedIn Wants to Return to Russia, Intends to Cooperate With Local Gov't - VP
    'Sindr' Not Tinder: 'Long Overdue' Catholic App to Help Find Confessional Box
    WhatsApp Message Snooping Backdoor Discovered
    'Drunk Texts to Ex' No Longer a Problem as WhatsApp Work on 'Unsend' Button
    Tags:
    mobile app, LinkedIn, Netflix, Tinder, Facebook, WhatsApp, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok