ESA Plans to Cooperate With Russia on Three Moon Exploration Projects

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Pischel told RIA Novosti that ESA ministers agreed in principle to cooperate with Russia on Luna-Glob (Luna 25), the first Luna-Resurs and the extension of the Luna-Resurs lander mission, at its December 2016 ministerial conference.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Of course, how else would they get there? And when they do, don´t expect their media to ever mention Russia, just as Russia, in €urof*g media, is absent from most of the space launches involving €uropean "astronauts". They just miraculously get there thanks to "baikonur" or Khazakstan"
Mikhas
Russia could take on an extra super rich passenger like Brigthman and Titov every now and then but let the European (and indeed US) freeloaders pay dearly for themselves and only after the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions.