Register
04:27 GMT +318 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Chasing Clouds on Venus

    Venus' Secret: Probe Detects Massive Gravity Wave in Atmosphere

    © Photo: ESA/MPS/DLR/IDA
    Tech
    Get short URL
    117411

    A Japanese probe studying Venus observed an atmospheric gravity wave some 6,000 miles long in the planet’s sulfuric atmosphere, the largest Venusian gravity wave documented, suggesting more dynamic and complex atmospheric conditions on Earth’s neighbor.

    The spacecraft Akatsuki (Japanese for "Dawn") observed the atmospheric gravity wave in December 2015. Unlike previously-detected Venusian atmospheric gravity waves, this appeared to be in a stationary position above a large mountain range. Researchers believe the atmospheric gravity wave formed due to atmospheric disruption caused by the mountains.

    A gravity wave is generated when gas or fluids are disrupted, either by gravity or buoyancy, before returning to equilibrium. Commonly-seen gravity waves include the tide at the beach or long, thin wave clouds in the sky. 

    Atmospheric gravity waves work under the same principle, and are caused by the transfer of momentum between layers of the atmosphere. Earth sees them frequently due to having a layered atmosphere with complex interactions between the levels, a primary cause of turbulence.

    Venus's atmosphere was thought to have less differentiation than Earth. The massive atmospheric gravity wave observed by Akatsuki, however, suggests otherwise.

    Venus volcano and lava flow
    © Photo: Ron Miller
    NASA, Roscosmos Discuss Joint Mission to Venus

    Akatsuki advances the work of the European Space Agency's (ESO) Venus Express mission, which ended in 2014. The ESO mission discovered that air heavy with water vapor rises up through Venus's sulfur-based atmosphere (air is lighter than sulfur) causing gravity waves to occur. This has been recorded several times, but nobody is certain of the cause.

    The atmospheric gravity wave tells astronomers what they do not know, rather than proving what they do know. For instance, such a phenomenon should be virtually impossible, based on what is known about the planet's surface weather. In addition Akatsuki has yet to answer the primary question it was sent to investigate: what is the cause of the high-speed winds on Venus's surface?

    Gravity waves are not to be confused with similarly-named "gravitational" waves. While the former are caused by gravity, the latter are ripples in the curvature of spacetime caused by massive releases of energy.

    Related:

    With 10% of NASA's Outlay, Indian Space Agency Aims for Jupiter & Venus
    Venus Volcanoes Keep on Erupting, and May Shed New Light on Earth’s Future
    Venus and Jupiter ‘Kiss’ This Weekend, Next ‘Date’ in 50 Years
    Venus-Like Exoplanet May Provide First Oxygen Discovery Outside Solar System
    NASA Says Venus May Have Once Been Habitable
    Tags:
    mystery, phenomenon, Venus Express, Venus, European Space Agency, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    Hard Brexit
    Hard Brexit
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok