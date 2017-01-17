Hack-Resistant GPS for US Air Force Passes Key Test - Raytheon

© REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls/File Photo Lockheed Martin Wins US Air Force Contract for More GPS Satellites

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Raytheon said it tested 74 segment requirements of the OCX, or operational control system, at its factory in its US state of Colorado in a cyber-hardened environment.

The defense contractor noted it verified the launch checkout system and is well on its way to meeting US Air Force requirements.

"This critical system will enable the launch of the GPS III satellites, which represents the first major capability deployment in the US Air Force's effort to modernize GPS," Raytheon’s GPS OCX Vice President and Program Manager Bill Sullivan stated in the release.

The new system is designed to provide secure information sharing of US military signals with unprecedented cyber protection, the release noted. In addition, the system will also be available for civilian use.