Hack-Resistant GPS for US Air Force Passes Key Test - Raytheon

The defense contractor noted it verified the launch checkout system and is well on its way to meeting US Air Force requirements.
"This critical system will enable the launch of the GPS III satellites, which represents the first major capability deployment in the US Air Force's effort to modernize GPS," Raytheon’s GPS OCX Vice President and Program Manager Bill Sullivan stated in the release.
The new system is designed to provide secure information sharing of US military signals with unprecedented cyber protection, the release noted. In addition, the system will also be available for civilian use.
