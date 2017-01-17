Register
    Activation of Brain Region

    Bad News, Geeks: Scientists Prove Smart People Doomed To Die Out

    Tech
    Observing the lifestyle and analyzing the genes of people in Iceland, scientists revealed that a high IQ and educational attainment are predisposed by genes that also affect fertility. In other words, smart people are inclined to have fewer children that people with “normal” IQ.

    A research group from Reykjavik-based genetics laboratory deCODE led by Kari Stefansson has recently discovered several groups of genes which are attributed to higher IQs and predispose people to spend more time attaining advanced degrees. The scientists analyzed the statistical data of more than 100,000 Icelanders from 1910 to 1975 and found that these groups of genes became a little rarer.

    The presumptions that the scientists made was obvious: people who carry “education genes” are dying out because they have few children, in other words they contribute less than others to the Icelandic gene pool.

    However, more years spent in academia and the career opportunities turned out not to be the major reason why fertility in educated people dropped. The study revealed, that many people who carried “education genes” left the system early and yet still had few or no children.

    So the researchers concluded that the same groups of genes predisposed people both to have a lot of education and few children.

    However, the effect is small. According to the report published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the average drop in IQ is about 0.04 points per 10 years. But if the trend continues for centuries, the impact will be dramatic.

    But it will be too pessimistic to claim that we are becoming dumber and dumber with every generation. As other scientists point out, genetics has only a minor influence on education. Many other scientists point out that not only genetics, but mainly society and one’s environment determines educational attainment within the educational system we have nowadays. Besides, no-one knows what changes in culture and society the future will bring.

    Nevertheless, biologically speaking, this study means that being smart is a disadvantage from an evolutionary point of view, because smart people will always have fewer children than others, until their “population” dies out to clear a space for their competitors with normal IQ.

      marcanhalt
      There goes all the upper half of the commentators on this site. Ha! You know, the ones who grade their own comments....
      Marques rouges
      Maybe not having too many children is the sign of advanced civilization, while multiplying like rabbits is a necessity for the others to survive ? Europeans were so many at some point that they were dying of hunger, and were lucky enough to migrate to America... today we can see how Africans and their 6 children per woman birth rate need to embark on cheap inflatable boats and invade Europe...

      Anyway you'd better not criticize low fertility people, because Russia population growth is quite flat !!!
      ok33
      No problem, there is not evidence as of where human Souls come from, still, the population of the world keeps growing. That is, no 'Old Souls' missing but more 'Old Souls' arriving in nappies.
      support
      Because no one exists in isolation, Civilizations excrete Nature's ultimate adaptogenic enzyme: intelligence. When the communal need arises it invariably steps forth unbidden. Even atheists grasp that esp. those fixated on the history of science. Otherwise how can one explain Enrico Fermi's or Tsiolkovsky's (and dozens of other up-from-nothing maestros') lives?

      Brains that work as per the Manufacturer's warranty are not collections of nerve cells but rather starfish or octopus tentacles which regenerate but in often non-metricable ways owing to the pressures of (as Marxists hilariously put it) "historical inevitability."

      In reality good brains are not a function of genetic intergenerational transmissability anyway. History is replete with stories of the children of geniuses turning out to be stupider than a bag of rocks.
      JOHN CHUCKMAN
      Don't worry, by then machines will do our thinking.
