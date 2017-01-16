Register
20:37 GMT +316 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Facebook 'Like'

    Germany to Trial Facebook 'Fake News' Vetting Feature

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    16612

    Facebook will trial a fake news filtering system for German users of the site, allowing individuals to fact-check and report stories they suspect to be untrue.

    As of February, German Facebook users will be able to flag any story that appears in their newsfeed they suspect is fake news. The story will then be dispatched to Correctiv, a German fact-checking organization. If Correctiv determines the story to be fake, it will be marked as false and users seeing it in their feeds will be warned about its doubted authenticity. It will also be blocked from being promoted in users' feeds.

    In a blog post written in German, Facebook said it believes that by adding additional context to stories deemed fake, people can decide for themselves what to believe and what information they share.

    "We will learn from these tests in Germany and further improve and expand our tools over time… It is important to us that posts and news posted on Facebook are reliable. We are pleased with this progress, but we know there is still a lot to be done. We continue to work on this challenge and will introduce these innovations in other countries in the near future," the post says.

    The announcement follows months of public anxiety over fake news in Germany, with lawmakers proposing the introduction of a bill that would fine the social network €500,000 (US$535,000) for failing to remove offending posts within 24 hours, and the creation of a Center of Defense Against Disinformation to combat the proliferation of disinformation via social media.

    Politicians and the media are particularly concerned about the phenomenon in the run-up to the country's parliamentary election in October.

    A small pilot of the scheme has already been tried in the US, and if successful in Germany, it will be expanded to other countries in time.

    The move is a further indication of Facebook's evolving attitude to media sharing. While previously founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the platform was not a media company, in a December Facebook status he conceded the company has "a greater responsibility than just building technology information flows through."

    "While we don't write the news stories you read and share, we also recognize we're more than just a distributor of news. We're a new kind of platform for public discourse — and that means we have a new kind of responsibility to enable people to have the most meaningful conversations, and to build a space where people can be informed," he said.

    Facebook will depend on fact-checkers that are signed up to Poynter's fact-checking principles, and the organization has announced it won't be adding any new signatories until it has instituted new vetting procedures

    "It is commendable [Facebook] has chosen to address the challenge. It is impossible to know at this stage whether the strategies announced will actually be effective. Facebook has said it will continue to iterate on the basis of what they learn. Fact-checkers — both the ones involved in this initial phase and others around the world — will no doubt continue following the situation critically," Poynter's added in a statement.

    Related:

    Two US Lawmakers Propose Bills to Combat 'Fake News' in Online Media
    Trump to CNN: 'You Are Fake News'
    Fake News: CNN Uses Screenshots from Fallout 4 to Depict Russian Hackers
    ‘Fake News’ Hysteria: Germany Plans Government-Run ‘Center of Defense’
    Tags:
    fake news, fact-checking, facts, disinformation, social media, news, Correctiv, Poynter, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Living Nightmare: World's Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Living Nightmare: World's Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Out of Date
    Out of Date
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok