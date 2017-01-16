No Evidence Overheated iPhone, iPad Could Cause EgyptAir A320 Crash - Apple

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the French Parisien newspaper reported, citing investigators, that the crash may have been caused by overheated and flaming battery of the second pilot’s iPhone 6S or iPad mini that were left at the instrument panel.

"Apple has not received any inquiries from the agencies investigating this tragic incident. It means they have no reasons to consider our products have had any connection to the incident. We have not seen the report, though there is no evidence that Apple products were anyhow involved," an Apple Inc. representative told RIA Novosti.

The EgyptAir Airbus A320 plane disappeared from radar screens over the Mediterranean Sea, 10 miles into the Egyptian airspace, on May 19. The plane, carrying 66 people, was heading to Cairo from Paris. The commission investigating the crash said in mid-December that traces of explosives were discovered on the bodies of victims of the crash.