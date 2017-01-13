Register
01:14 GMT +313 January 2017
Live
    Search
    New Year celebrations in Seattle, America

    WATCH: Small Drone Abruptly Crashes Into Seattle Space Needle

    © Photo: Rex Features
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20710

    The Space Needle tower, the most recognizable symbol of the city of Seattle, has become a sweet spot for civilian drones, after a third drone has been recovered following its crash on the tower’s rooftop.

    An underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on April 24, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    N Korea to Have Missile Capable of Reaching Seattle by End of Trump’s Term - Ex-CIA Chief
    A group of maintenance workers preparing the Seattle landmark for a New Year's Eve fireworks display at the end of 2016 noticed a drone flying around the top of the tower. Everything was peaceful as the drone conducted a lazy fly by, apparently recording video of the observation deck. Suddenly the drone rushed forward and rammed into the tower's highest point, falling and just missing the surprised maintenance team.

    According to Ron Sevart, head of the corporation that runs the Space Needle, his personnel are becoming used to crashing drones.

    "It looks like the drone tractor beam we installed on the Space Needle is working," he joked.

    The tower, designed to sustain winds of up to 320 km/h and earthquakes up to a magnitude of 9, was not affected by the collision. The drone, however, is unlikely to ever fly again.

    Seattle police say they are looking for the operator, whom they believe was spotted by a tower visitor, who claimed that they saw the pilot changing the batteries of the UAS, before launching it.

    It is unclear whether the pilot will face charges. If police find that the crash was a result of reckless operation, the pilot will have to pay a fine ranging from $400 to $5,500 (the latter was the fine for a drone that crashed in the White House lawn) but generally stays within the $1,100 — $2,200 range.

    It is not uncommon for consumer-grade drones to malfunction, either abruptly falling or rushing forward at full speed, according to various YouTube users and web forums.

    Consumer-grade drones are observed to pose a significant threat, both to people and to aviation. One of the most popular drones weights about 1.5 kilograms and, if it falls, can cause serious injury. If sucked into an airplane's engine intake, the result will likely be a plane crash.

    Drone pilots must comply with Federal Aviation Administration rules (the requirements are a bit different for hobbyist and commercial pilots), register their drone, and avoid flying over stadiums and within the 5-mile zone surrounding airports. About 70 percent of the US population lives within 20 miles of one of 30 major airports, and there are many aviation safety requirements and guidelines that must be fulfilled. Fly safe, people.

    Related:

    UK Attorney General Concedes Likely Civilian Deaths in Anti-Terror Drone Strikes
    US Successfully Demonstrates Autonomous Military Drone ‘Swarms’ - DoD
    Russian Troops to Fight Chemical, Nuclear Attacks With Drone-Installed Robotics
    Tiny Spy Drones No Match for Russia's 'Repellent-1' Mobile Anti-Drone Complex
    Drone Footage Shows Aleppo Cleared of Terrorists (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    safety, Crash, Drone, Space Needle, Seattle, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    This is What Life Looks Like in DPRK During New Year Holidays and Work Days
    Dogs Bark, but the Caravans Move On
    Dogs Bark, but the Caravans Move On
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok